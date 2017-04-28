Web Development Reading List #180: DNS Over HTTPS, HAProxy Performance, And Decentralized AI

You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf New York , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

April 28th, 2017

We all have fears and doubts. It’s not different for you than for me. Over the last weeks, “well-known” people on Twitter started to share mistakes they made in life or their careers. I think it’s very helpful to read that we all make mistakes.

We all have to learn and improve, and people who are on a stage at an event for the 100th time are still known to be extremely nervous. Let’s realign our views, our expectations and, instead of being afraid of making mistakes, try to improve our knowledge and let others learn from the things that didn’t go as expected.

Concept & Design Link

The Airbnb Design team published a new tool called react-sketchapp5. It’s a library that allows you to write React components that render to Sketch documents6, providing a super useful data exchange between developers and designers.

Security Link

Clémentine Maurice and other researchers found a way to steal data from the CPU cache shared by two Virtual Machines17. This was demonstrated on Amazon Web Services but affects all Virtual Machine-based environments. Clear evidence that we still have little idea of how secure or insecure cloud environments actually are.

Privacy Link

Amazon announced “Echo Look”, an improved Alexa device that does not only listen to a room’s activity but also has a camera18 to see what’s happening. The purpose? To give you a style check. And as you would expect from Amazon, they say they store the captured data for an indefinite amount of time in their cloud. I bet that a lot of people will buy this device despite of this, even those who claim to care about their privacy.

Web Performance Link

HTML & SVG Link

Stuart Frisby from Booking.com shares what they learned from using system fonts20 and the improvements they made to a default stack which many of us are using.

JavaScript Link

Going Beyond… Link

Jonathan Taplin wrote an essay about the tech moguls dominating the free market today 25 and why it’s important that we as consumers are aware of the huge influence monopolies have not only on our lives but on politics, too.

The outdoor clothing manufacturer Patagonia started to sell used clothing for little money. An unusual move for such a company as it undermines its traditional business model of selling new clothes.

Iterating on their already existing, centralized AI technology, Google researchers shared their vision of federated machine learning. This basically means that every Google device will contribute to the training data by locally processing the information — a much more efficient and less costly approach for Google. The technology is already being tested on Android via Google's software keyboard. Let's see how this will work out when it comes to dealing with fake news, spam content or violence promotion in Google's search results.

Mastodon is a relatively new social microblogging network, aiming to replace Twitter. It uses a federated approach, which means everyone can create an instance that shares data with other instances. But it's not as easy as one would initially think. By providing an instance, you suddenly become responsible for the content of other people, which can be a pretty nasty experience as this story shows28.

And with that, I’ll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation29 or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here30. It’s available via email, RSS and online.

— Anselm

