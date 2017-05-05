Web Development Reading List #181: Mass Deployments, Prepack, And Accessible Smart Cities

You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf New York , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

May 5th, 2017

In a world between building accessible interfaces, optimizing the experiences for users, and big businesses profiting from this, we need to find a way to use our knowledge meaningfully. When we read that even the engineers who built it don’t know how their autonomous car algorithm works or that the biggest library of books that mankind ever saw is in the hand of one single company and not accessible to anyone, we might lose our faith in what we do as developers.

But then, on the other hand, we stumble across stories about accessible smart cities or about companies that embrace full honesty in their culture. There are amazing examples of how we can pursue meaningful work and build a better future. Let’s not let negative news get us down, but let’s embrace them as a reason to change for the better instead.

Further Reading on SmashingMag: Link

General Link

Matt Reiferson shares the story of how Buzzfeed transformed its release process. Now they can easily deploy more than 150 times a day 5 .

. Matthias Ott reminds us of the web for everyone and how you can set an example by turning away from centralized silos6 that only serve business interests but not the users. The first step towards a more decentralized web.

Concept & Design Link

Jessica Chen analyzed the Meetup app and now presents the usability issues she found and how they could be fixed7. A lot of them are common mistakes we often make when designing and coding our applications.

Security Link

TLS1.3 is a pretty huge rewrite of the specification and the draft for it is now available. Matt Caswell shares how you can use it already today with OpenSSL12.

Privacy Link

Accessibility Link

The vision of smart cities isn’t new, but this article focuses on making them accessible14.

JavaScript Link

Prepack1715 is a JavaScript source code optimizer that tries to simplify your code on the compile-time to make it faster on the run-time. By pre-resolving calculations and assignments where possible, for example.

16

Prepack1715 optimizes JavaScript source code to make it run faster. (Image credit18)

Going Beyond… Link

And with that, I’ll close for this week. If you like what I write each week, please support me with a donation23 or share this resource with other people. You can learn more about the costs of the project here24. It’s available via email, RSS and online.

— Anselm

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook