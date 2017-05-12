Web Development Reading List #182: IPFS Wikipedia, New Webpack CLI, And CSS Grid Breakout
- By Anselm Hannemann
- May 12th, 2017
When did you take your last vacation? For many of us, it was probably a long time ago. However, since quite a while, I stumble across more and more stories about companies that take unusual steps vacation-wise. Companies giving their employees a day off each week in summer or going on vacation together as a team building event instead of traveling somewhere just to work.
But while there’s a new generation building their dream work environments, a lot of people still suffer from very bad working conditions. They work long hours and are discriminated or harassed by colleagues or their managers. And just this week, I heard that many company owners are desperate because “Generation Y” doesn’t want to work long hours anymore.
As with every major break in generations, I think it’s good to have people standing up for their rights, enjoying their life and their work. But we also need to talk with executives who are under pressure to match deadlines. Because only if we show them evidence that working less can be beneficial for their employees’ health and productiveness, we can convince them to let us work more freely.
News Link
- Git 2.13 was released5 and comes with SHA-1 collision detection, more convenient path specs, and conditional configuration which is especially nice if you work for several teams or on several projects.
- The IPFS team currently works hard to provide an uncensorable version of Wikipedia via IPFS6, and, following news of Turkey blocking access to Wikipedia, the Turkish version is already available7.
Concept & Design Link
- Nick Babich gives an overview of patterns to provide a well-working mobile navigation interface10, so you can decide which one works best for your current project.
Tools & Workflow Link
- Even Stensberg announced the new Webpack CLI11 which features an
initand
migratecommand to help ease the setup of Webpack.
CSS/Sass Link
- Tyler Sticka shares a technique that uses CSS Grid to break out of a fixed width container12. This simplifies the markup and styling of layouts that mix full width and limited width containers.
- Ana Tudor explores various ways to use new CSS techniques to contrast text against backgrounds13.
Work & Life Link
- Laïla von Alvensleben shares why the company she works at decided to do a different kind of team trip for a change17. When traveling to Sri Lanka, the Hanno team chose to not bring their laptops or plan work-related meetings or activities but focus on Yoga and surfing instead to bond as a team.
—Anselm
