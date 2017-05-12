Web Development Reading List #182: IPFS Wikipedia, New Webpack CLI, And CSS Grid Breakout

You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf New York , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

May 12th, 2017

When did you take your last vacation? For many of us, it was probably a long time ago. However, since quite a while, I stumble across more and more stories about companies that take unusual steps vacation-wise. Companies giving their employees a day off each week in summer or going on vacation together as a team building event instead of traveling somewhere just to work.

But while there’s a new generation building their dream work environments, a lot of people still suffer from very bad working conditions. They work long hours and are discriminated or harassed by colleagues or their managers. And just this week, I heard that many company owners are desperate because “Generation Y” doesn’t want to work long hours anymore.

As with every major break in generations, I think it’s good to have people standing up for their rights, enjoying their life and their work. But we also need to talk with executives who are under pressure to match deadlines. Because only if we show them evidence that working less can be beneficial for their employees’ health and productiveness, we can convince them to let us work more freely.

Work & Life Link

Laïla von Alvensleben shares why the company she works at decided to do a different kind of team trip for a change17. When traveling to Sri Lanka, the Hanno team chose to not bring their laptops or plan work-related meetings or activities but focus on Yoga and surfing instead to bond as a team.

Thanks for reading this. If you like it, consider supporting my work18.

—Anselm

