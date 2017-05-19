Web Development Reading List #183: Comedy In Design, Security Checklist And The Life As Nobody

You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf New York , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

May 19th, 2017

When was the last time you took some time to reflect? Constantly surrounded by news and notifications to keep up with and in a rush to get things done more efficiently, it’s important that we take a step back from time to time to reflect our actions and opinions.

Reflect if you are working the way you want to work, reflect if you live your life as you want it to be, but also everyday matters. Do you really need that one particular app or service, for example, or could you live without it? Sometimes less is more and efficiency isn’t everything. What counts is how you use your time.

News Link

The Safari Technology Preview Release 30 is ready5 and, along with a couple of additions and deprecations, it comes with support for Sub Resource Integrity (SRI).

General Link

Don Williamson shares how he replaced Disqus comments with Github Comments 6 to save requests, improve his site’s performance, and protect the privacy of users.

to save requests, improve his site’s performance, and protect the privacy of users. Nick Gauthier explains in a recent case study why they didn’t use a framework7 to build MeetSpace, a video conferencing tool for distributed teams. An interesting read in times where everyone seems to only write about building things with a framework.

Concept & Design Link

Espen Brunborg gave a great talk at this year’s Beyond Tellerrand conference about “The Secret Life of Comedy8.” Worth watching.

Lea Verou introduced Mavo this week12, a library that turns your HTML-based markup (which contains some special attributes) into an interactive web application. An interesting project that is worth following.

Security Link

Michael O’Brien shares a security checklist for web developers13 so that you don’t forget anything crucial in your next projects.

14

The security issues you should consider when developing a web application in one handy checklist15. (Image credit16)

Accessibility Link

The WebKit team recently implemented reduced motion media queries17 and now shares how you can use them.

Scott O’Hara published an introduction to the new CSS :focus-within pseudo-class18 that is part of CSS Selectors Level 4 and now supported in Firefox, Safari, and, soon, in Chrome. It’s a great addition to :focus and solves common issues with focus styling relatively easily.

Work & Life Link

Zat Rana wrote an interesting article in which he concludes that the purpose of life is to be a nobody19. And while it sounds stupid at first glance, the article makes some very valid points to back up this bold statement.

Going Beyond… Link

—Anselm

