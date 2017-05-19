Menu Search
Web Development Reading List #183: Comedy In Design, Security Checklist And The Life As Nobody

When was the last time you took some time to reflect? Constantly surrounded by news and notifications to keep up with and in a rush to get things done more efficiently, it’s important that we take a step back from time to time to reflect our actions and opinions.

Reflect if you are working the way you want to work, reflect if you live your life as you want it to be, but also everyday matters. Do you really need that one particular app or service, for example, or could you live without it? Sometimes less is more and efficiency isn’t everything. What counts is how you use your time.

  • Espen Brunborg gave a great talk at this year’s Beyond Tellerrand conference about “The Secret Life of Comedy8.” Worth watching.
The Secret Life Of Comedy9
In his Beyond Tellerand talk, Espen Brunborg unveils how adding a pinch of comedy10 can make a real difference in web design. (Image credit11)

  • Lea Verou introduced Mavo this week12, a library that turns your HTML-based markup (which contains some special attributes) into an interactive web application. An interesting project that is worth following.

Web Security Checklist14
The security issues you should consider when developing a web application in one handy checklist15. (Image credit16)

  • Scott O’Hara published an introduction to the new CSS :focus-within pseudo-class18 that is part of CSS Selectors Level 4 and now supported in Firefox, Safari, and, soon, in Chrome. It’s a great addition to :focus and solves common issues with focus styling relatively easily.

  • Zat Rana wrote an interesting article in which he concludes that the purpose of life is to be a nobody19. And while it sounds stupid at first glance, the article makes some very valid points to back up this bold statement.

Thanks for reading this. If you like it, consider supporting my work24.

—Anselm

