Web Development Reading List #183: Comedy In Design, Security Checklist And The Life As Nobody

When was the last time you took some time to reflect? Constantly surrounded by news and notifications to keep up with and in a rush to get things done more efficiently, it’s important that we take a step back from time to time to reflect our actions and opinions.
Reflect if you are working the way you want to work, reflect if you live your life as you want it to be, but also everyday matters. Do you really need that one particular app or service, for example, or could you live without it? Sometimes less is more and efficiency isn’t everything. What counts is how you use your time.
News Link
- The Safari Technology Preview Release 30 is ready5 and, along with a couple of additions and deprecations, it comes with support for Sub Resource Integrity (SRI).
General Link
- Don Williamson shares how he replaced Disqus comments with Github Comments6 to save requests, improve his site’s performance, and protect the privacy of users.
- Nick Gauthier explains in a recent case study why they didn’t use a framework7 to build MeetSpace, a video conferencing tool for distributed teams. An interesting read in times where everyone seems to only write about building things with a framework.
Concept & Design Link
- Espen Brunborg gave a great talk at this year’s Beyond Tellerrand conference about “The Secret Life of Comedy8.” Worth watching.
Tools & Workflows Link
- Lea Verou introduced Mavo this week12, a library that turns your HTML-based markup (which contains some special attributes) into an interactive web application. An interesting project that is worth following.
Security Link
- Michael O’Brien shares a security checklist for web developers13 so that you don’t forget anything crucial in your next projects.
Accessibility Link
- The WebKit team recently implemented reduced motion media queries17 and now shares how you can use them.
CSS/Sass Link
- Scott O’Hara published an introduction to the new CSS
:focus-withinpseudo-class18 that is part of CSS Selectors Level 4 and now supported in Firefox, Safari, and, soon, in Chrome. It’s a great addition to
:focusand solves common issues with focus styling relatively easily.
Work & Life Link
- Zat Rana wrote an interesting article in which he concludes that the purpose of life is to be a nobody19. And while it sounds stupid at first glance, the article makes some very valid points to back up this bold statement.
Going Beyond… Link
- After taking a quiz that the New York Times published20 about which tech giant you would drop if you had to decide, Jeena pointed out how dependent we are on Apple, Alphabet, Facebook, Microsoft, and Amazon21. I also summarized my personal results22, and if you have a different opinion, why not share it with the world by publishing them as well?
- Facebook published their environmental footprint report23, and it contains a lot of interesting insights. It’s nice to see another big player finally showing the sustainability advances they realized. Looking at the increased travel costs, I just wonder if allowing more remote work would help to reduce the impact traveling has on the environment?
Thanks for reading this. If you like it, consider supporting my work24.
—Anselm
