Web Development Reading List #184: New Library Updates, Page Load Performance, And Continuance

By Anselm Hannemann

June 2nd, 2017

Our lives are in constant change, we never stop developing and evolving — our bodies, our minds, our views. And today’s technology supports us in doing that: We can access a lot more information as the generations before us, and with that, we have a variety of new possibilities to grow and develop our personalities.

We can see how work environments change, for example, we see resistance towards change and new methods, but slowly and over time, humanity is changing their overall behavior. Seeing technology in this light gives us a new perspective on our work attitude and how we approach technology.

News Link

General Link

Eric Petitt shares his thoughts on browser market diversity, why the dominance of Google Chrome is a problem 13 , and why it matters that we support and use other browsers as well.

Have you already heard of the .well-known/ directory14 on web servers? This relatively new standard is used to announce directives to browsers. Let's Encrypt, for example, uses it for their validation URLs.

Privacy Link

JavaScript Link

Addy Osmani published his second part of “Progressive Web Apps with React.js20”, focusing on page load performance. An insightful read for everyone who wants to optimize their React.js applications.

Work & Life Link

Going Beyond… Link

Etsy is a special kind of company. It’s one of the few public market B-Corps, and that turns out to be an issue now32. See how a company pursuing the way of building a sustainable and caring work environment can be forced to change by their investors.

—Anselm

