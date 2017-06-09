Web Development Reading List #185: Safari 11, New Edge Build, Chrome 59, And CSS Optimization Insights
- By Anselm Hannemann
- June 9th, 2017
- 2 Comments
This week was full of great browser vendor news: Safari 11 was announced with long-awaited features such as WebRTC and tracking protection, and a new Edge build with new CSS features is now available, too. But the past few days also had some valuable articles up their sleeves: about implementing HTTP/2 push, using
datetime-local, and slimming down your CSS, for example. I collected everything in this reading list for you, so you don’t miss out on anything. Enjoy!
News Link
- With Microsoft’s Edge build 162155 available now, the browser finally supports
object-fitand
object-position6 as well as
position: sticky7. Additionally,
passiveand
onceevent listeners are now supported, too, and the developer tools also got some improvements.
- In an attempt to prevent privacy violations by advertisers, Apple’s Safari browser will soon come with Intelligent Tracking Prevention built in8. It’s a machine-learning-driven algorithm that auto-deletes tracking cookies and other data. And to make it even cooler, the learning algorithm will run on your local device, not in the cloud.
- This week, Chrome 599 was released. It brings headless Chrome and native notifications for macOS.
- Yep, Safari 1110 was announced at WWDC this week, and it’ll bring some nifty features to users in fall this year. And for us developers, there’s a lot of good stuff coming up, too: WebRTC, Website Snapshots, WebAssembly, drag and drop on iOS, and home screen apps running on the same, latest WebKit as Safari apps, for example. As for APIs, we can look forward to Media Capture, WebCrypto, and Resource Timing APIs. Variable fonts and
strokewill also be supported, and developer tools will get an update, too.
- Safari’s Technology Preview 3211 brings a lot of the announced features of the upcoming Safari 11 to developers already today, including WebRTC support12, WebAssembly, and auto-play prevention.
Tools & Workflows Link
- Wes Bos has a clever git trick16 for you: Use
git checkout -to quickly jump back to your last git branch.
Security Link
- Egor Homakov published SecureLogin17, an open-source18 authentication implementation that wants to be convenient, secure, and independent of social media services. A promising technology.
Web Performance Link
- Jake Archibald shares his experience with implementing HTTP/2 push19 and why it’s tougher as we might think.
HTML & SVG Link
- Andrea Giammarchi explains how we can use input
datetime-local23 already today.
CSS/Sass Link
- Jens Oliver Meiert conducted a study to find out how often we repeat declarations in our style sheets24. The result: in 70% of cases. An article with great insights into how we can do better when optimizing CSS.
Work & Life Link
- “Economists believe in full employment. Americans think that work builds character. But what if jobs aren’t working anymore25?”
Going Beyond… Link
- When it comes to phones and other small devices, it’s possible to demand users to exchange their hardware from time to time. But now that cars are getting smarter and Internet-driven software will control them in the future, it’s time to ask how this will affect our safety and security26.
Thanks for reading this. If you like it, consider supporting my work27.
—Anselm
