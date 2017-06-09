Menu Search

Web Development Reading List #185: Safari 11, New Edge Build, Chrome 59, And CSS Optimization Insights

This week was full of great browser vendor news: Safari 11 was announced with long-awaited features such as WebRTC and tracking protection, and a new Edge build with new CSS features is now available, too. But the past few days also had some valuable articles up their sleeves: about implementing HTTP/2 push, using datetime-local, and slimming down your CSS, for example. I collected everything in this reading list for you, so you don’t miss out on anything. Enjoy!

News Link

  • With Microsoft’s Edge build 162155 available now, the browser finally supports object-fit and object-position6 as well as position: sticky7. Additionally, passive and once event listeners are now supported, too, and the developer tools also got some improvements.
  • In an attempt to prevent privacy violations by advertisers, Apple’s Safari browser will soon come with Intelligent Tracking Prevention built in8. It’s a machine-learning-driven algorithm that auto-deletes tracking cookies and other data. And to make it even cooler, the learning algorithm will run on your local device, not in the cloud.
  • This week, Chrome 599 was released. It brings headless Chrome and native notifications for macOS.
  • Yep, Safari 1110 was announced at WWDC this week, and it’ll bring some nifty features to users in fall this year. And for us developers, there’s a lot of good stuff coming up, too: WebRTC, Website Snapshots, WebAssembly, drag and drop on iOS, and home screen apps running on the same, latest WebKit as Safari apps, for example. As for APIs, we can look forward to Media Capture, WebCrypto, and Resource Timing APIs. Variable fonts and stroke will also be supported, and developer tools will get an update, too.
  • Safari’s Technology Preview 3211 brings a lot of the announced features of the upcoming Safari 11 to developers already today, including WebRTC support12, WebAssembly, and auto-play prevention.
New Chrome notifications on macOS13
With the new Chrome 59, Chrome notifications on macOS will finally use the native notification system14. And they’ll respect “Do not disturb” settings, too. (Image credit15)

Tools & Workflows Link

  • Wes Bos has a clever git trick16 for you: Use git checkout - to quickly jump back to your last git branch.

Security Link

  • Egor Homakov published SecureLogin17, an open-source18 authentication implementation that wants to be convenient, secure, and independent of social media services. A promising technology.

Web Performance Link

How HTTP/2 push works20
HTTP/2 push is promising but not free of pitfalls. Jake Archibald takes a closer look21. (Image credit22)

HTML & SVG Link

CSS/Sass Link

Work & Life Link

Going Beyond… Link

  • When it comes to phones and other small devices, it’s possible to demand users to exchange their hardware from time to time. But now that cars are getting smarter and Internet-driven software will control them in the future, it’s time to ask how this will affect our safety and security26.

Thanks for reading this. If you like it, consider supporting my work27.

—Anselm



