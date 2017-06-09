Web Development Reading List #185: Safari 11, New Edge Build, Chrome 59, And CSS Optimization Insights

You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf New York , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

June 9th, 2017

This week was full of great browser vendor news: Safari 11 was announced with long-awaited features such as WebRTC and tracking protection, and a new Edge build with new CSS features is now available, too. But the past few days also had some valuable articles up their sleeves: about implementing HTTP/2 push, using datetime-local , and slimming down your CSS, for example. I collected everything in this reading list for you, so you don’t miss out on anything. Enjoy!

News Link

Wes Bos has a clever git trick16 for you: Use git checkout - to quickly jump back to your last git branch.

Security Link

Egor Homakov published SecureLogin17, an open-source18 authentication implementation that wants to be convenient, secure, and independent of social media services. A promising technology.

Web Performance Link

Jake Archibald shares his experience with implementing HTTP/2 push19 and why it’s tougher as we might think.

HTML & SVG Link

Andrea Giammarchi explains how we can use input datetime-local 23 already today.

Jens Oliver Meiert conducted a study to find out how often we repeat declarations in our style sheets24. The result: in 70% of cases. An article with great insights into how we can do better when optimizing CSS.

Work & Life Link

“Economists believe in full employment. Americans think that work builds character. But what if jobs aren’t working anymore25?”

Going Beyond… Link

When it comes to phones and other small devices, it’s possible to demand users to exchange their hardware from time to time. But now that cars are getting smarter and Internet-driven software will control them in the future, it’s time to ask how this will affect our safety and security26.

Thanks for reading this. If you like it, consider supporting my work27.

—Anselm

