Web Development Reading List #186: Tor 7, Designing Depth, And Mac Ransomare

By Anselm Hannemann

June 16th, 2017

Design is one of the most controversial things in our industry. There are barely any redesigns that aren’t discussed heavily in the community. Changing a well-working design is even harder as people tend to dislike anything new, but if we give them a bit of time, they might start to see things from a different perspective.

Instead of following what everyone else is doing, we shouldn’t hesitate to leave the beaten tracks when designing — by creating a contrast-rich, deep design without using drop shadows, for example. Whatever you do, be sure to explore new options whenever you can.

Its new multi-process architecture10 allows Firefox to run many simultaneous content processes in addition to a UI process. (Image credit11)

Patrick Wardle found evidence that there’s a macOS ransomware spreading and wrote up the key facts about it17. This shows that the Mac platform is growing and attackers start targeting users as well. Better be safe and have a valid, usable backup.

Last but not least, an article that makes us rethink how we deal with our workloads: Madeleine Dore’s “Why you should manage your energy, not your time18.”

—Anselm

