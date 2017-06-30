Web Development Reading List #187: Webpack 3, Assisted Writing, And Automated Chrome Testing
- By Anselm Hannemann
- June 30th, 2017
This week, we’ll explore some rather new concepts: What happens if we apply artificial intelligence to text software, for example? And why would a phone manufacturer want its business model to be stolen by competitors? We’ll also take a look at how we can use the new headless Chrome browser for automated testing and learn to build smarter JavaScript bundles with Webpack 3’s new scope hoisting. Sometimes it’s easy to be excited about all the improvements and new things our industry has to offer.
Webpack – A Detailed Introduction
High-Impact, Minimal-Effort Cross-Browser Testing
CSS Grid, Flexbox And Box Alignment: Our New System For Web Layout
Algorithm-Driven Design: How Artificial Intelligence Is Changing Design
News Link
- TypeScript 2.45 was announced this week, with dynamic
import()expressions, string enums, and a couple of other features.
- Safari’s Technology Preview 346 brings experimental support for sub-resource integrity7.
- Webpack 3 was released8 with support for scope hoisting. This is a huge step forward as it can reduce bundle sizes significantly. Another useful feature in this new version are magic comments for dynamic imports.
General Link
- Samim shares insights into how assisted writing tools are using machine learning9 to understand and generate the human language. While the article focuses on how we can reimagine word processing software with machine learning and better algorithms, we can also learn a lot about improving our own writing style.
Tools & Workflows Link
- Eric Bidelman shares how we can use headless Chrome for automated testing13, in this case to run your Mocha and Chai tests via the Karma test runner. As a bonus, he also explains how this works on a CI-server.
JavaScript Link
- React Express14 is an all-in-one guide to modern React application development. Perfect for people who want to get into React development and understand the differences between the various approaches.
CSS/Sass Link
- To help us better understand how Grid differs from Flexbox, Stefan Baumgartner wrote a concise introduction to Grid layouts17.
Work & Life Link
- Kristian Glass wrote an article about making decisions and owning them18 — something I constantly fail at in private life and could still improve in business life.
Going Beyond… Link
- The ethical smartphone vendor Fairphone wants Apple to steal its idea19 of building devices that don’t rely on resources sourced with child-labor or under inhumane working conditions. So far, Fairphone has built two variants of smartphones, and as an owner of the Fairphone 1, I’m convinced that it’s possible to manufacture ethically better devices.
—Anselm
