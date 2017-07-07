You know, we use ad-blockers as well. We gotta keep those servers running though. Did you know that we publish useful books and run friendly conferences — crafted for pros like yourself? E.g. our upcoming SmashingConf Barcelona , dedicated to smart front-end techniques and design patterns.

By Anselm Hannemann

July 7th, 2017

CSS is an amazing tool which we constantly use but we don’t seem to honor it appropriately. Whenever I see the growing browser support of the :focus-within selector, the much wanted justify-content: space-evenly for Flexbox or how great CSS Grids already work, I feel really grateful to have such awesome tools available to work with.

And with advanced new media queries such as prefers-reduced-motion , screen and (color) , or pointer , we get amazing tools to improve accessibility and usability of our websites. Just let the user be in control how to view your amazing design and it’ll be a success for everyone.

Further Reading on SmashingMag: Link

News Link

Generic Link

Docracy6 is a community-driven platform for free legal documents. It already covers a lot of categories and might become useful in future for you.

Security Link

Christian Haschek found an interesting way to defend a website with gzip “bombs”7 against rogue clients.

JavaScript Link

Concept & Design Link

Vitaly Friedman did an exhaustive research on datepicker modules and shares the probably perfect design of a date and time picker15.

16

When designing a date/time picker, keep in mind that every date picker may fit every interface, but not every interface actually needs a date picker. (Credits: Topvet.net17)

Accessibility Link

Hampus Sethfors18 and Hugo Giraudel19 collected a bunch of real-world experiences regarding accessibility on websites. These two articles give a lot of insight on how to understand accessibility and usability of websites better.

20

Zooming problems: Some users with low vision point to layout and navigation problems when zooming or increasing font-size. (Image source21)

Going Beyond… Link

Ben Callahan’s essay on ‘Good things come to those who wait’22 is a truly mindful writing that asks what we are preparing for in our work and a question to the ephemerality of things we build.

—Anselm

↑ Back to top Tweet itShare on Facebook